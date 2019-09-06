As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Stake; Spitfire Capital Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 502,552 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 2.05M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,775 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,961 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 45,459 shares. Stephens Ar has 165,174 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 140,649 shares. Shanda Asset Limited holds 30,000 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 10,821 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc stated it has 297,707 shares. 6,402 are owned by Principal Financial Gp Inc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 0% or 111,692 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated holds 0% or 11,270 shares. Adage Capital Gru invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96M for 6.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hartford Mgmt holds 26,216 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Adirondack Tru Co reported 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Family Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.03% or 13,118 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). High Pointe Management Ltd Company has 1.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridges Incorporated has 180,165 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Cap Intll Investors owns 2.05 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.22% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40,485 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 90,963 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. National Pension accumulated 263,673 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven Assoc Inc has 8.86% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Btc Mgmt invested in 0.61% or 21,180 shares.

