As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 5,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 182,715 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.71M, up from 176,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,168 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,025 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,791 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

