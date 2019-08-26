As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Boosted Position; Holder Wallington Asset Management Increased W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 378,624 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 1.18M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 68,915 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fin Network accumulated 155 shares. Amer Savings Bank has 1.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,180 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 216,124 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 5,051 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 4,124 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 9,881 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 297,033 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Limited Com owns 1,660 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment owns 91,974 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc holds 0.81% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 201,130 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 42,234 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 1.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). National Asset Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).