As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $570,384

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 2.02 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 7,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,221 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 1.70 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,544 shares to 147,656 shares, valued at $28.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 58,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).