As Fedex (Fdx) (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Greenhaven Associates Decreased Stake by $3.65 Million; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding Raised by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 36,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 399,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.61M, up from 362,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1.37M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (FDX) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 22,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.87 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 122,159 shares to 130,482 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

