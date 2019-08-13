As Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Shares Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Stake; Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding by $420,417 as Market Valuation Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 145,126 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 1,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 76,286 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, up from 74,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp(Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $161.6. About 932,643 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 25,578 shares stake. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 0% or 226 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 277 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 131 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 98,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 97,601 shares. Ellington Group Lc accumulated 38,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 127,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 300,019 shares. 74,341 are owned by Millrace Asset Grp. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,724 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 55,028 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,354 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financi(Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 10,700 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 31,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,624 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews stated it has 2,150 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 0.61% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Somerset Tru Co has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 246 shares. Venator Cap Management holds 30,400 shares. Covington Capital reported 0.2% stake. Dubuque Bank & Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 40,373 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 2,896 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 300,204 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.47% or 14,557 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.18% or 10,500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 9,496 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 88 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.13% or 2,586 shares. Amp, a Australia-based fund reported 108,854 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Llc has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,617 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.