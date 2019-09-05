As Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Shares Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted by $302,089 Its Holding; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $314,545

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 1,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 76,286 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 74,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp(Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 198,977 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). St James stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 1,275 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 835,568 shares. Moreover, Private Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc has 1.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 125,379 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 646 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Korea Invest holds 225,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,000 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 2,966 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1,510 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd accumulated 30 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 277 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 102 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 355 shares to 10,494 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 46,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,500 shares, and cut its stake in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 101,656 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 3,125 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 1.49 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 21,000 were reported by Olstein L P. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 115,647 shares. 118 are held by First Personal Fincl. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pnc Finance Serv Gru invested in 69,958 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 430 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.08% or 1.27 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd reported 153,342 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.31% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 7,214 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Columbus Circle Investors holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 661,364 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell in May – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, Y, WST, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDY, NVR, ZBRA, Y: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.