As Fedex Com (FDX) Stock Price Declined, First Merchants Increased Its Position by $596,395; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (FDX) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,715 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 4,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Coho Prns Limited has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson And Communications invested in 2.46% or 248,710 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta invested 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ifrah Fincl holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,749 shares. Btr Capital invested in 186,807 shares or 4.23% of the stock. 546,933 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,065 shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp accumulated 920,773 shares or 10.62% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.25 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.64% stake. First Interstate Bancorp holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,063 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.81M shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares to 227,630 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.44% or 48,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 1,320 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,368 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tealwood Asset Management holds 5,471 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mathes Incorporated has 13,289 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 9,299 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Harris Assoc Lp holds 0.44% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. 1.99M were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Haverford Fincl Services has invested 3.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northern Corp holds 2.90 million shares.