As Fedex Com (FDX) Market Value Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million; Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose While Southport Management Has Cut Its Holding by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 401,312 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.86. About 780,605 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors owns 5,192 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc invested in 6,200 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 5,546 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 4,450 shares. Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 3,590 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 297,033 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Blair William And Il has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 4,425 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 10,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perritt Cap holds 3,814 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. St Johns Limited Co has 3,966 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 15,823 shares to 430,755 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 68,901 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bartlett & Limited Liability Co invested in 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark owns 564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated accumulated 28,106 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 323,692 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 37,700 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Btr Cap Management stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cannell Peter B Communications Inc invested in 1.40M shares or 1.86% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 17,303 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New Amsterdam Prtn New York accumulated 22,315 shares.