As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Trimmed by $603,144 Its Holding; Firefly Value Partners LP Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $5.70 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc analyzed 16,754 shares as the company's stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14,000, down from 17,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 499,948 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500.

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp analyzed 34,540 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 3.08 million shares traded or 55.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.21 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14,066 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

