As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Shares Rose, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $2.32 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) as Shares Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 159,848 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $233.15. About 86,942 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares to 5.26M shares, valued at $90.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.44M for 16.33 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 65,015 shares. Continental Advisors Lc owns 145,354 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 26,208 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 79,195 shares. Ims Mgmt holds 11,222 shares. 675 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 24,800 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs invested in 601,169 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 49,501 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Group invested in 523,838 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 93,272 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 93,735 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $63.43 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.