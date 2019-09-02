As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Shares Rose, Continental Advisors Upped Stake by $880,266; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding Held by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 383,338 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 282,514 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 586,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 54,852 shares. 10,743 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 33,030 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 717,243 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 145 shares. James Inc has invested 0.07% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,501 shares. Waterstone Capital LP accumulated 128,200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zebra Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 4,668 shares. De Burlo Grp holds 107,800 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 91,357 shares. 65,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Crawford Counsel has 11,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 10,825 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 29,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 41,420 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0.01% or 77,113 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust holds 0.06% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 19,693 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 148,336 shares. Strs Ohio owns 7,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,125 shares.

More recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Also Pehub.com published the news titled: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” on August 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.