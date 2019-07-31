As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 791,013 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 873,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 42,050 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 6,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com has 182,000 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 11.45M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 16,301 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 207,609 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.33 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 145,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.29% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com accumulated 652,464 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 32,700 shares. American Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 9.11 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 8.26 million shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $57.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81 million for 13.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

