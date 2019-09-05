As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Position; As Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stock Price Rose, Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 65,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 75,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 328,169 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 20,069 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.79 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

