As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut by $2.32 Million Its Position; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Decreased Position by $12.24 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 414,001 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.43 million shares traded or 101.32% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.77M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6,832 shares to 55,518 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 80,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

