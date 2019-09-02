As Federal Signal (FSS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered by $2.93 Million Its Position; Lenox Wealth Management Upped Its Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) as Market Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.42M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 117,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 81,433 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 198,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 268,378 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.38M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Federal Signal’s (NYSE:FSS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 48% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Signal expands specialty vehicle platform – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 40,840 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,020 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 656,595 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 90,415 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc invested 0.06% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 149,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 183,142 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Lc has invested 0.46% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 28,660 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Valley National Advisers reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Oppenheimer And Inc has 3,447 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc accumulated 105 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 6,941 shares. Davenport And Company Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Royal London Asset Management owns 124,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has 891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0.17% or 618,429 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 71,557 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 7,449 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 1,829 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 7.35M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 28,748 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin Bank The holds 76,882 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.