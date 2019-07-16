As Federal Signal (FSS) Share Value Rose, Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Holding by $1.79 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Beddow Capital Management Inc

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 71,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 230,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 145,615 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 10.04M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 31,140 shares. Navellier reported 131,331 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 30,548 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated invested in 99,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 7,049 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 2,000 shares. 5,837 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 169,200 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 55,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Ut accumulated 35,314 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company accumulated 1.03M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) or 3,847 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 187,377 shares stake. 4,723 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 48,824 shares to 193,243 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FSS’s profit will be $27.73M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares.

