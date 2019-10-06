As Federal Signal (FSS) Share Value Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Cut Position; Tpg-Axon Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT)

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 686,155 shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 35,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 81,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 228,503 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.75M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

