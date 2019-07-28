As Federal Signal Com (FSS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Has Decreased Stake; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Upped by Tegean Capital Management Llc

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (FSS) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 224,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 226,651 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc Com by 153,197 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $142.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc Com (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FSS’s profit will be $27.73 million for 15.46 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.