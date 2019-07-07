As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Valuation Declined, Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Its Holding by $6.10 Million; As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $6.01 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) by 377.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.16 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 226,708 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB) by 21,300 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $43.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.69M for 20.72 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 1,797 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 2,000 shares. Signature & Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 766 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 474,937 shares. 11,364 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Company. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,941 shares. Amer Serv Inc invested in 1,580 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 6 are owned by Washington Tru Bankshares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 32,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 235,160 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 14,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cbre Clarion stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 1,048 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

