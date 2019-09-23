As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stock Price Declined, Eii Capital Management Lowered by $331,264 Its Holding; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Raised Stake by $1.70 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 291,658 shares traded or 116.05% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 19,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.76M shares traded or 327.25% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93M for 20.98 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,710 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 94,818 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 34 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 10,685 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 19,263 shares. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 22,805 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 88,151 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 7,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 70,374 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech. Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 15,073 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.