As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Share Price Declined, Holder Proshare Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stock Price Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Upped Its Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 5,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 607,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.74 million, down from 612,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 602,455 shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 98,422 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 83,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 58,204 shares to 426,500 shares, valued at $46.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,368 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $107.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 84,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets reported 21,548 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 183,267 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 263,312 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.15% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 19,700 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 140,300 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 22 shares. First Republic Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 8,842 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 673,303 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 72,140 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 134,651 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 470,735 shares.