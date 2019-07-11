As Federal Realty Invt (FRT) Share Value Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Its Position; As Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt (FRT) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,334 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 76,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 132,861 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 153,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 23.85 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 29,228 shares to 69,228 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 61,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Co has 23,673 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Co holds 3,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tcw Group owns 629,537 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America stated it has 3,233 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 33,527 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability reported 38,250 shares. 8,889 are owned by Apriem Advisors. 38,184 are owned by Amica Mutual Insurance. 210,211 are owned by Hartford Management.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: Micron Likes China; General Mills Looks Soggy – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Weakness in Memory Market Hit Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Both FedEx (FDX) and Micron (MU) Beat on Bottom Line (revised) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Owners near HQ2 who stand to benefit – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) CEO Don Wood on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James lifts Federal Realty to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal Realty buys Fairfax Junction – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 40,360 shares to 624,868 shares, valued at $151.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MAR) by 384,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientifi (NYSE:TMO).