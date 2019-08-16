As Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Price Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $465,800; Horizon Investments Has Trimmed United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake by $1.02 Million; Share Value Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 4,247 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 12,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 1.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 334,933 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Incorporated accumulated 626,862 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 26,633 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Communications holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 32,981 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Jump Trading Llc holds 1,522 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.5% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 2,060 shares. State Street holds 0.07% or 6.83M shares. 1,089 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 187,649 shares. 5,677 are held by Quantbot Lp. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,226 shares. 2,492 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc accumulated 30,763 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 150,054 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs reported 3,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Com accumulated 35,235 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.77% or 25,303 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va accumulated 353,837 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 76,380 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 4,156 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 11,000 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 4,015 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 1.9% or 45,172 shares. 34,906 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rdl Fincl stated it has 2,398 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T D by 7,174 shares to 54,963 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).