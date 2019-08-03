As Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Share Value Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $543,342 Its Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $7.44 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.40 million shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 566,380 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1.16 million shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has 436,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.13 million shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 91,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 21,416 shares stake. 293,168 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Yorktown Management Rech Company invested 0.11% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 1.14 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt owns 6,057 shares. Boston Limited Company reported 1,825 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 106,947 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,535 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 14,421 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.