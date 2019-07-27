As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed by $2.35 Million Its Holding; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $732,000

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 32,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 86,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 22,624 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset invested in 94,674 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 11.12M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.38% or 27,965 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 100,884 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.66M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 148,951 shares. Voya Inv Limited has 789,223 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Lc has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South State reported 78,077 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,734 shares. Parsons Inc Ri owns 51,867 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 6,786 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 15,836 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13,505 shares to 284,467 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.