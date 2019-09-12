As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Position; At&T (T) Holder Wade G W & Boosted Its Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 13,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 116,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, down from 130,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 6,555 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 294,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 14.10 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,264 shares to 560,663 shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold AGM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 0.12% less from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank reported 5,222 shares stake. 2,404 were accumulated by Denali Advsrs Ltd. Huntington Bancshares invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 40 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 140,731 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 252,359 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1,800 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 16,981 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citadel Limited Com invested in 28,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 20,001 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,592 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 504 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 116,424 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 145,406 shares to 282,447 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,690 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).