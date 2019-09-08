As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Its Holding by $677,304; Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Position by $786,339 as Stock Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 6,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 565,450 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.65M, down from 571,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 22,924 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 13,461 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $81.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 420,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,911 shares. 7,146 were accumulated by E&G Advsr Limited Partnership. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has 4,170 shares. Montag A &, Georgia-based fund reported 107,990 shares. 9,481 are held by Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability. Orrstown Services Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,341 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc reported 3.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 79,185 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management owns 2.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,401 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Lc, Maine-based fund reported 3,123 shares. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 1,139 shares stake. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 16,562 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.11% or 2,628 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Limited Com reported 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 3,903 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 549,399 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd reported 2,427 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 21,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 751,682 shares. 35 are held by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 17,046 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11,511 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Guggenheim Cap holds 107,019 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).