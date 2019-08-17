As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Shares Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Position by $677,304; Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) Holding by $409,558; Share Value Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2,810 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 7,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.96. About 48,616 shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Ord (NYSE:AWK) by 4,180 shares to 7,820 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Ord (NYSE:VZ) by 25,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings.