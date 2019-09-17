As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Share Value Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Holding; Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Stake in Cigna (CI) by $4.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 2,288 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – COMBINED CO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 13 DIRECTORS, INCLUDING FOUR INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS BOARD; 06/03/2018 CIGNA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Cigna-Express Scripts Deal to Face Justice Department Review; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Fund Cash Portion With Cash on Hand, Assumed Express Scripts Debt, New Debt; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Launches Online Campaign About Safe Use of Opioids for Pain Managemen; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 31/05/2018 – Cigna Backs 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View of $3.17B-$3.27B; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Bets on Getting Bigger as Rising Costs Vex Health Business; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 13,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 72,399 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 85,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 51,204 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 earnings per share, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.51 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.