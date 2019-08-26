As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Share Price Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Its Holding by $677,304; Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised by $3.50 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 16,900 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 59,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 144,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 85,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.86M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 8,683 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.83% or 7.26M shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 7,688 shares. First Financial In holds 21,964 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 31,244 shares. Bryn Mawr Co reported 462,701 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 11,000 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hl Limited Liability holds 468,438 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 7,230 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Common Asset Management Lc owns 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 275,446 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 89,738 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Company reported 56,850 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 32,146 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares to 193 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,122 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Invest Services Wi has 0.84% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 10,633 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 10,120 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 346 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 72,312 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 13,061 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 45,518 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 2.12% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 3,903 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 412 shares in its portfolio.