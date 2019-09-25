As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Lifted Its Stake; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 29,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 136,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, up from 107,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 65,597 shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.66 million shares. Archford Strategies reported 1.82% stake. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership holds 3.61% or 546,267 shares. California-based Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 105,127 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 54,357 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 2.21% or 46.88M shares in its portfolio. Ensemble Cap Lc holds 0.25% or 8,781 shares. Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 21,396 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 112,780 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,200 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connable Office accumulated 27,735 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 13,205 shares to 47,521 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,069 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold AGM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 0.12% less from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Prudential Incorporated reported 165,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.15% or 9,838 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 111,439 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 252,359 were reported by Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.01% or 34,274 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 8,210 shares. Legal General Group Plc invested in 0% or 1,662 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 25,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).