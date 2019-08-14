As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Market Value Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Stake; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Its Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Share Price Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 39,678 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 142,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 582,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 439,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 12.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 10,206 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 61,106 shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 7,234 shares. Guggenheim Limited invested in 107,019 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 331 shares. Prudential holds 0.02% or 186,186 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 5,724 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 3,887 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 45,477 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 14,116 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 9,600 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) by 72,164 shares to 274,518 shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,084 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com.