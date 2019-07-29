As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Position; South Street Advisors Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Shares Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $156.38. About 3.43 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 14,873 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 412 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na reported 746 shares. 9,600 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 91,483 were accumulated by Invesco. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 3,903 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 53,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,885 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Com. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 28,636 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 0.13% or 5,724 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 12,678 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 12,171 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ftb Advisors Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 35 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $16.55 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. $1.03M worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company reported 23,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 40,400 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd invested in 0.4% or 400,177 shares. Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 412 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.32% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,054 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De reported 223,082 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,783 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alpha Cubed Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Cambridge Financial has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,885 shares. 600 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Mitchell Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,348 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated invested in 641,839 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).