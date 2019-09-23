As Fauquier Bancshares (FBSS) Market Value Declined, Holder Banc Funds Co Lowered by $406,602 Its Position; Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Trimmed by $408,430

Capital Advisors Ltd Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.54M shares traded or 99.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fauquier Bancshares Inc. (FBSS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 45,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, down from 64,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 9,392 shares traded or 206.13% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 5.55M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.27% or 10,952 shares. Cypress Group Inc Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 86,903 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 77,703 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 7,640 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 40,976 are owned by Interest Ca. 3,623 were accumulated by Bangor Financial Bank. Hm Payson Communication holds 23,148 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.03M shares. Montecito Bancorp And reported 16,377 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.29% or 34,135 shares. Monroe Bancorporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2,332 shares. Victory Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold FBSS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 740,275 shares or 1.72% more from 727,725 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Pnc Group Inc Inc owns 4,000 shares. -based Avenir Corp has invested 0.04% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 46,781 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 13,026 shares. Wellington Gp Inc Llp reported 41,565 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 3,312 shares. Banc Funds Lc holds 0.07% or 45,314 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 831 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Eidelman Virant accumulated 75,700 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Castine Limited Liability Co invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 1,250 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $88,302 activity. Bogan Marc J also bought $49,783 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, May 29 CARTER KEVIN T bought $34,576 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) or 1,600 shares.

