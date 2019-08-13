As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Value Rose, Redmile Group Has Trimmed Position by $3.68 Million; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Jane Street Group Boosted Stake by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 194.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 35,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 54,253 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 244,618 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 48,272 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32 million shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $49.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 12,602 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 600 are owned by Blume Inc. 683 Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.63% or 395,000 shares. Farallon Cap Lc has invested 0.35% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wexford Cap LP holds 0.16% or 110,882 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 106,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 869,789 shares. Intll Gru Inc holds 38,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 121,343 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 121,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 2,862 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 40,670 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 20,145 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. 18,884 are held by Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,873 shares. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank Communications invested 0.24% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Etrade Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 11,368 shares. 290,422 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 50,069 shares. 22,426 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Maple Mgmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,050 shares. Southeast Asset reported 4,333 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Gru Inc has invested 0.16% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 339,184 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).