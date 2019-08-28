As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Rose, Redmile Group Cut Position; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Upped International Paper (IP) Holding by $463,450 as Share Price Declined

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 240,778 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 10,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 148,880 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 138,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 397,394 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 74,429 shares to 650,107 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,025 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 2,438 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 223,881 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 1.31% or 168,663 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 146,742 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 14.31M shares. Frontier Inv Management Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 263,382 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Comerica Bank has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company holds 25,080 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 54,524 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.51% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 257,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.53% or 251,915 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 132 shares. Wade G W Inc invested 0.99% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $32.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 67,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,732 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 2.72 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 96,315 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 2,862 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 155,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 267,453 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 37,632 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 869,789 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp reported 1.28M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 70,799 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv owns 0.5% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 21,104 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 14,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 250,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

