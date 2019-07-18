As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Holding; Colonial Trust Advisors Maintains Position in Waste Management New (WM)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management Inc New (WM) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,713 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 50,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Waste Management Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 797,700 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 320,565 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quadrant Cap Lc stated it has 17,543 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Citizens Natl Bank & Co holds 25,433 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.08% or 5.02 million shares in its portfolio. 84,392 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Pennsylvania Com has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,574 shares. Central Bancshares Com holds 4,185 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hilltop Inc reported 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 398,732 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 336 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 9,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2,934 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 10,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 33,772 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 54,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7.05 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 87,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 99,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 25,112 shares. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 0.41% or 27,450 shares. Strs Ohio owns 80,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 96,315 shares in its portfolio.