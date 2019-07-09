As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Value Rose, Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Decreased by $3.22 Million Its Position; Schnieders Capital Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $308,490 as Share Value Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 189,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 304,153 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 7.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares to 514,407 shares, valued at $32.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 918,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In.