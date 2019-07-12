As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Decreased Holding by $5.95 Million; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 1.61M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 484,230 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,929 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 53,179 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 28,513 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.06% or 14,462 shares in its portfolio. Franklin holds 0.03% or 3.20M shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 99,950 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 5,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 869,789 shares. State Street accumulated 2.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 1,425 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 2.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.05% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 0% stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $5.76 million activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 700,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

