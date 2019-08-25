As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Price Rose, Redmile Group Lowered Its Holding; West Chester Capital Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $381,555 as Share Value Declined

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bankshares holds 182,455 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Hendley And Co Inc has 49,651 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Amg National Trust Savings Bank has 3,030 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Limited Co reported 15,718 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Everence Mgmt invested in 1.59% or 65,181 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5,100 shares. 40,223 are owned by Tig Advsr Ltd. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ajo Lp invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 426 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 18,517 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 67,700 shares to 582,687 shares, valued at $56.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 12,602 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Boston Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 106,400 shares. 487,044 are owned by Jennison Assocs Lc. Blume Cap Mngmt owns 600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust accumulated 749,372 shares. 8,673 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup holds 0% or 17,330 shares in its portfolio. Redmile Gp Llc, a California-based fund reported 10.36 million shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2.60M shares. Artal Grp reported 1.80M shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 37,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings.