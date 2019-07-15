As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Decreased Stake; Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $4.31 Million; Shares Rose

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 247,610 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 192,294 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.05% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 105,660 shares. Intll Grp holds 0% or 38,679 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 87,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 9,637 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2,934 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 39,929 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 106,400 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 2,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 869,789 shares. Polaris Venture Company V Ltd Liability Company has invested 21.65% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.01% or 23,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 80,220 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 33,772 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.91M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.