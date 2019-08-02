As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Value Rose, Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Lowered Its Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 597,974 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86 million, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.95M shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Td Asset Management stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). National Pension Service owns 11,254 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 3.74 million shares. 24,773 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.15% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). City Com has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 210 shares. Blb&B Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pzena Management Ltd Liability holds 8.64M shares. 28,564 are owned by World Asset Management. Pitcairn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.09% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.5% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2,826 were reported by Meeder Asset. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Mngmt V Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 21.65% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 110,882 shares. Westfield Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 893,425 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.05% or 34,577 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 80,220 shares. 32,806 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Partner Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 0.16% or 7,872 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 39,770 shares. 28,513 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd.

