As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Value Rose, Franklin Resources Lowered Holding; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 353.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 141,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 180,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, up from 39,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 41,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.28M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 462,819 shares. Destination Wealth owns 3 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 53 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 822 shares. 2,377 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd. Cibc World Mkts has 1,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.49% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Utah Retirement reported 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 145,680 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eminence LP accumulated 355,878 shares or 2.4% of the stock. 240 are owned by Guardian Life Com Of America. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 193,250 shares. Northern has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares to 160,097 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 248,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,634 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

