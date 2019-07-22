As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Holding by $5.96 Million; Cannell Capital Increases Holding in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC)

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 584,672 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 4,818 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 4.44% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical

More notable recent Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Montage Resources Corporation (MR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc. Launches Highly Scalable Platform to Serve Growing Need for Specialty Health and Other Insurance Products – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Independence Holding Company Announces Increase in Distribution Through Acquisition of Quoting and Enrollment Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independence Holding Company Announces 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Annual Results and 33% Increase in Annual Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Holding (IHC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2017.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

