As Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Declined, Holder Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Its Holding; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Value Declined While Fred Alger Management Decreased Stake by $9.97 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 76,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 82,343 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, down from 159,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 1.09M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,546 shares to 152,424 shares, valued at $40.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 61,733 shares to 919,519 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 323,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc Class A.

