As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $792,000; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by $421,510

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 24,675 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 64,328 shares to 300 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,052 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsr reported 10,705 shares stake. Robinson Cap Lc owns 2.32% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 651,350 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 383,324 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 48,751 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,957 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Inv Management Ltd invested 0.15% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Van Eck Assoc reported 113,849 shares stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 34,657 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 176,568 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rmb Llc invested in 0.01% or 24,035 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,829 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 91,101 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Financial Consulate stated it has 9,994 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.17% or 1.84M shares. Boston And Management Inc accumulated 2.16% or 163,726 shares. Strategic Fin Service has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davenport And Com Ltd Liability reported 22,916 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 5.56 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 11,076 were reported by Stock Yards Retail Bank &. Comerica Bancorporation holds 148,673 shares. Chem Commercial Bank invested in 29,862 shares. Advsrs Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 325,725 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 10,657 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,880 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.