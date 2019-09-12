As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding; As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.40 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 1.22M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 254,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).