As Fastenal (FAST) Share Value Declined, Wendell David Associates Has Lifted by $792,000 Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Raised Holding by $593,280 as Valuation Rose

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,995 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, up from 97,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.