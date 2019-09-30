As Fastenal Company (FAST) Share Value Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Increased Position by $134.88 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Stake Lifted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 3.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.79 million, up from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 1.87M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,270 shares to 4,020 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,493 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Us Qlty Lge Cap Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 114,483 shares to 10.04 million shares, valued at $222.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,601 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).